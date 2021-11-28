Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Decreases By 94.6%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Athlon Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 224,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

SWET stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.