Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Decreases By 73.4%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,402 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

