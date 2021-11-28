Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Grows By 700.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Absa Group stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.0724 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

