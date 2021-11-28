Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of PREM opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.