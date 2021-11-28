Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,323 ($43.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £30.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,300.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,058.72. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

