Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the October 31st total of 663,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $19.80 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

