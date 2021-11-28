Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

KMI stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

