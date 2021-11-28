Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 13,485 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $6.78 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

