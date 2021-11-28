Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

