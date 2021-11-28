Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $259,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

