Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $313,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $199.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.77. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

