Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $81.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of SMTC traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 188,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,712. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after purchasing an additional 146,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

