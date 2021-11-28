Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SMFR opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

