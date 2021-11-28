SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

