ScPrime Hits Market Cap of $22.63 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. ScPrime has a market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $64,284.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,010,452 coins and its circulating supply is 39,326,841 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

