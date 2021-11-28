scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.72 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

