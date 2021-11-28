Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

