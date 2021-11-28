Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

