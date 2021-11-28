Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

SCFLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.90 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.