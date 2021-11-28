Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.55.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

