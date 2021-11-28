San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SJT opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

