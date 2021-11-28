Samira Beckwith Sells 2,846 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.