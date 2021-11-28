Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) fell 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.71 and last traded at $79.14. 10,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 447,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

