RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.