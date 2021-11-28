Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

