Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 7,174,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

