Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,278 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,805. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

