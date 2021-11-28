Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $343.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.74 and its 200 day moving average is $298.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.