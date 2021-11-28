Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,618 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

