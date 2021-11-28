Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,858 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrival were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after buying an additional 625,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arrival in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $9.62 on Friday. Arrival has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

