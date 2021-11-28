Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00008043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $389,408.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

