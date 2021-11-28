Roth CH Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Trading Down 0.6%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCGU. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000.

