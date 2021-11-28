Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

