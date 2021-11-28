Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

