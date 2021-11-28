Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.