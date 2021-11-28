RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Announces None Dividend of $2.25

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of RLI opened at $108.71 on Friday. RLI has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

