Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 12,179 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

