Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $362.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

