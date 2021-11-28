Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $108.17 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.