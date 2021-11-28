Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $323.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

