Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.22. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.