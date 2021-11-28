Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 114.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

