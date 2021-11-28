Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 329 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

