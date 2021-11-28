Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.