Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.65. 14,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

