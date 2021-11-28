Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.04

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.04 and traded as high as C$44.19. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 46,746 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCH. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1004561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

