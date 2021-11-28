Reviewing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 46,997.71 -$384.31 million ($1.73) -6.05 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 606.58 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -3.60

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nikola and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 8 1 0 2.11 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Nikola.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -78.57% -67.43% Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78%

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Nikola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

