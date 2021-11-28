Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 9585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $921.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.