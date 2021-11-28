Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.12 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Request has traded 155.4% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $540.89 million and $62.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00234208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.