Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.18. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

